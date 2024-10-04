Targeting telomerase to disrupt cancer

Telomeres are structures made from DNA sequences and proteins, and they are found at the ends of chromosomes.



In effect, they cap and protect the end of a chromosome. Telomerase is an enzyme that adds DNA to the ends of chromosomes, and it is reactivated in most cancers. Most human tumors not only express telomerase but also have very short telomeres. This makes telomerase a prime target for cancer therapies.

MAIA Biotechnology is focused on the pioneering approach of telomere targeting through its lead therapeutic strategy, THIO.

Currently, MAIA is making strides with THIO in a phase 2 clinical trial aimed at combating high-risk non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). THIO targets telomerase, thus disrupting cancer cells’ vital structures, leading to their rapid demise.

To tell us about MAIA’s groundbreaking work, and the relationships between telomeres, telomerase and cancer, is the CEO and chairman of the company, Vlad Vitoc.

01:16-02:13: About MAIA Biotechnology

02:13-06:24: What is the role of telomerase in cancer?

06:24-07:02: Do other factors affect telomeres?

07:02-08:42: How does your therapy, THIO, work?

08:42-09:08: Safety of THIO

09:08-10:54: How is it administered?

10:54-11:04: Are there other companies working on this?

11:04-12;14: What else is in the MAIA pipeline?

12:14-17:18: MAIA clinical trials

17:18-18:19: Could THIO be a preventative treatment?

18:19-19:46: Is there a lot of research on telomeres and telomerase?

19:46-21:06: Are there cancers that are not telomerase positive?

21:06-21:41: What is the future for telomere-targeting therapies?

21:41-23:14: Are there any challenges?

23:14-25:40: Is word spreading about your treatments?

