Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech

The future of combination vaccines

Aug 30, 2024

Labiotech

The development of combination vaccines could represent a significant advancement in the fight against infectious diseases. With the potential to streamline the vaccination process and provide broader protection, these vaccines could greatly improve public health preparedness.

Moderna is harnessing the power of its mRNA platform to develop vaccines that target multiple respiratory viruses at once, including COVID-19, RSV, and influenza. The breakthrough technology enables the immune system to combat multiple pathogens simultaneously, revolutionizing immunization efforts and enhancing public health preparedness.

To look at combination vaccines, their usefulness and potential for the future, we had an in-depth conversation with Cesar Sanz Rodriguez, vice president, Europe & Switzerland, medical affairs, at Moderna.

00:45-02:53: What is combination vaccine technology?

02:53-05:33: What are the advantages of targeting multiple respiratory diseases simultaneously?

05:33-06:02: Making vaccinations more friendly

06:02-07:57: How does the immune system handle tackling many pathogens at the same time?

07:57-10:23: Is there an effect of efficacy with combination vaccines?

10:23-12:50: How do you manage different times between boosters?

12:50-13:57: Are many companies working on combination vaccines?

13:57-17:45: How easy is it to add vaccines, for example to tackle avian flu, into combination vaccines?

17:45-19:06: Is there a limit to the number of vaccines in a combination vaccine?

19:06-20:46: How easily can vaccines be updated to address variants?

20:46-22:30: What is the future of combination vaccines?

22:30-23:56: What is in Moderna’s pipeline related to vaccines?

Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!

Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter