Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech

Radiopharma company Pentixapharm to be spun off as it acquires Glycotope

Aug 23, 2024

Labiotech

Pentixapharm is a clinical-stage radiopharmaceutical development company targeting a range of diseases.

While it is currently owned by the Eckert & Ziegler Group, it will soon be spun off as a separate company. Pentixapharm’s clinical pipeline includes PENTIXATHER, am Yttrium-90 based therapeutic against CNS lymphoma, and PENTIXAFOR, a Gallium-68 based companion diagnostic. Additionally, PENTIXAFOR is being developed as a diagnostic tool for primary aldosteronism (PA), a significant cause of hypertension.

Recently, the company announced the acquisition of the target discovery business of Glycotope.

The deal includes a portfolio of preclinical antibodies against multiple oncology targets that can be developed into radiopharmaceuticals. It also includes Glycotope’s laboratories, cell banks, tumor target data base, and the equipment needed to exploit the discovery platform, along with a range of patents, licenses, and other tangible assets.

This week, we had a conversation with Andreas Eckert, founder and chairman of the supervisory board at Pentixapharm.

00:57-03:07: About the Pentixapharm spinout

03:07-05:19: What is Pentixapharm’s pipeline?

05:19-06:01: What is the CXCR4 ligand approach?

06:01-08:51: What are the development plans for tackling primary aldosteronism?

08:51-10:28: Is the process fast, and what about cost?

10:28-11:47: The bigger economic picture

11:47-14:12: About Glycotope

14:12-14:44: How synergistic are Pentixapharm and Glycotope?

14:44-15:32: Is the entire company being acquired?

15:32-16:27: Will outsourcing still be important to the company?

16:27-17:55: What does the future hold for Pentixapharm?

Interested in being a sponsor of an episode of our podcast? Discover how you can get involved here!

Stay updated by subscribing to our newsletter