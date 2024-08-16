Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech

Challenging the European biotech funding status quo

Aug 16, 2024

Labiotech

There are many questions when it comes to setting up a biotech company, and raising funds.



Currently, many companies are concerned about fundraising, but there are things that can be done to maximize efforts. Does a company’s location affect fundraising? What is the best approach to successfully raise funds? What are the current trends in biotech funding?

To look at questions surrounding the state of European biotech funding, and how it compares with the global scene, intellectual property, and how to challenge the status quo, we have a conversation with Dima Kuzmin, managing partner at 4BIO Capital.

4BIO is an international venture capital firm unlocking the treatments of the future by investing in advanced therapies and other emerging technologies.

00:45-02:36: About 4BIO

02:36-07:39: What are the trends in biotech investments currently?

07:39-09:30: Is being in a well-known biotech hub necessary to raise funds?

09:30-14:14: Is relocation necessary for companies starting up if they aren’t near a biotech hub?

14:14-17:57: What differences are there in investment patterns between Europe, the US and Asia?

17:57-21:35: How can funding match the research strength there is in Europe?

21:35-25:07: Are there any emerging hubs in Europe, or opportunities to create new hubs?

25:07-26:36: Are Spain and Italy good locations for biotech?

26:36-28:32: What are the best ways for European companies to attract US and Asian capital?

28:32-35:47: How do you see the European biotech space evolving?

