Cutting through the AI hype in drug discovery

Jul 19, 2024

Labiotech

LabGenius is a drug discovery company developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies.

The company’s discovery platform, EVA, integrates several technologies drawn from the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), robotic automation and synthetic biology.

LabGenius operates under a hybrid business model that involves partnering with large biotech and pharma companies while pursuing its own wholly-owned therapeutic pipeline.

The company recently closed a £35 million Series B financing round, bringing its total funding to date to £58 million.

The hype around generative AI and machine learning is driving unprecedented investor interest in AI. But are investors, and other drug discovery biotech companies, knowledgeable about AI and its role in drug discovery? To look at how AI is making a difference in medicine, and where the hype doesn’t meet expectations, we had a conversation with LabGenius founder and CEO, Dr. James Field.

01:09-02:38: About LabGenius

02:38-05:45: What does your recent funding mean for your AI platform and pipeline?

05:45-08:14: Do the terms AI and ML create and confusion?

08:14-10:06: The positives of AI in drug discovery

10:06-11:07: How to ask the right questions for AI to work

11:07-12:44: Are investors up to speed on the use of AI in medicine?

12:44-14:09: Where can AI help the most in the drug discovery process?

14:09-15:18: Are there any areas where AI is just hype?

15:18-16:37: Are you working towards clinical trials?

16:37-19:16: How do companies plan an AI strategy?

19:16-19:57: How useful are results from AI?

19:57-21:48: Should companies outsource AI?

21:48-23:02: Do investors need advice on investment in AI companies?

23:02-24:02: How do you see the evolution of AI in drug discovery?

24:02-25:27: And how do you see the evolution of LabGenius?

