[Rebroadcast] How does AI assist drug discovery?

Aug 02, 2024

Labiotech

While our podcast takes a brief break, Labiotech invites you to enjoy some of our favorite episodes. We will return with a brand-new episode on August 16, 2024! Have an awesome summer!



Artificial intelligence (AI) is certainly in the news constantly; however, it’s been used in drug discovery for some time.

A new collaboration between artificial intelligence drug discovery company Insilico Medicine and University of Toronto biochemist and molecular geneticist Igor Stagljar will test AI-designed molecules against "undruggable" cancer targets.

The research will test 15 to 20 undruggable targets - but are they undruggable? And how does AI work in the drug discovery process?

This week, we have a conversation with Kyle Tretina, Alliance Manager of AI Platforms at Insilico Medicine, on a wide range of subjects including drug discovery, undruggable targets, the collaboration with the University of Toronto, and more.

00:58-05:11: About Insilico Medicine

05:11-06:09: Why is AI in the news?

06:09-07:39: Helping people through AI

07:39-09:10: What is Insilico Medicine doing with AI?

09:10-10:15: Does Insilico Medicine take drugs from idea to trials?

10:15-11:32: How do your partnerships come about?

11:32-19:34: How does drug development start with AI?

19:34-24:43: Can AI address undruggable targets?

24:43-25:05: What do you need to do after finding a potential drug?

25:05-27:57: Can quantum computing aid drug development?

27:57-30:13: How can AI help reduce costs and save time?

30:13-32:56: What is your partnership with the University of Toronto?

32:56-36:24: What is the timescale for introducing drugs from AI?

36:24-37:29: What conditions are you working on?

