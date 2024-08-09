Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech

[Rebroadcast] Epigenetic editing – the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA

Aug 09, 2024

Labiotech

While our podcast takes a brief break, Labiotech invites you to enjoy some of our favorite episodes. We will return with a brand-new episode on August 16, 2024! Have an awesome summer!



Epic Bio is an epigenetic editing company, leveraging the power of CRISPR without cutting DNA.



The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) includes the smallest Cas protein known to work in human cells, enabling in vivo or ex vivo delivery via a single viral vector.

This week, we discuss epigenetic editing, why it’s reversible, and how it can treat FSHD and other conditions, with Epic Bio’s founder, Dr Stanley Qi, one of the original inventors of CRISPR.

01:15-02:51: Dr Xi’s background

02:51-05:11: The beginning of Epic Bio

05:12-09:23: What is epigenetic editing?

09:23-10:47: What is the Gene Expression Modulation System?

10:47-12:47: How is the editing reversible?

12:47-18:01: How will epigenetic editing advance treatments?

18:01-21:24: Tackling multiple conditions

21:24-22:46: How will your platform tackle FSHD?

22:46-24:18: FSHD clinical trial

24:18-25:51: How will you address costs?

25:51-27:18: Are other companies working on epigenetics?

27:18-29:27: What else is in the pipeline?

29:27-31:58: What are the next steps?

