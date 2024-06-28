Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech

Priovant - finding options to treat autoimmune diseases

Jun 28, 2024

Labiotech

US-based biotech company Priovant Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies for autoimmune diseases with high morbidity and few available treatment options.

The company's lead asset, brepocitinib, is a dual selective inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1. Through dual TYK2/JAK1 inhibition, brepocitinib suppresses key cytokines linked to autoimmunity—including type I IFN, type II IFN, IL6, IL12, and IL23—with a single, targeted therapy.

Brepocitinib has generated positive data in seven phase 2 studies with oral once-daily administration. It is currently being evaluated in a phase 3 program for dermatomyositis and is entering a phase 3 program for non-infectious uveitis.

This week on the podcast we have a conversation with Priovant’s CEO Benjamin Zimmer about dermatomyositis, non-infectious uveitis, current treatments, potential options, and how brepocitinib is making a difference.

00:55-02:34: About Priovant

02:34-06:38: What are dermatomyositis and non-infectious uveitis?

06:38-08:35: What are the current treatments?

08:35-12:32: What is brepocitinib?

12:32-15:36: Are there other treatments in development?

15:36-17:50: What is your relationship with Pfizer?

17:50-20:48: Brepocitinib clinical trials

20:48-24:06: Future plans and timeline

24:06-27:59: Finding patients for clinical trials

27:59-29:19: Future opportunities



