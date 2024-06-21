‹ All episodes

Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech

How ADCs can deliver death cap mushroom toxins to treat cancer

June 21, 2024 Labiotech
How ADCs can deliver death cap mushroom toxins to treat cancer
More Info
Heidelberg Pharma is a clinical stage biotech company developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).

Its lead amanitin-based ADC product candidate, HDP-101, targets relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. HDP-101 recently received orphan drug designation; it is currently in a phase I/IIa clinical trial, demonstrating first signs of clinical efficacy. 

The company is also expanding its therapeutic product pipeline with a further four programs across a variety of malignant hematologic and solid tumors.

To tell us about how HDP-101 works, and what Heidelberg Pharma is doing in the space, we had a conversation with the company’s CEO, Prof. Andreas Pahl.

00:55-02:05: About Heidelberg Pharma
02:05-03:41: What are antibody-drug conjugates?
03:41-05:27: Why are antibody-drug conjugates in the news currently?
05:27-06:15: What is big pharma’s involvement in the field?
06:15-07:04: Will there be more antibody-drug conjugate approvals?
07:04-08:42: What can antibody-drug conjugates be used to treat?
08:42-09:48: How do you avoid toxicity issues?
09:48-10:31: How important is the linker?
10:31-12:06: What is alpha-amanitin?
12:06-13:28: How do you make a toxin not toxic?
13:28-14:11: What tumor types can be targeted?
14:11-15:59: How do you discover a toxin can treat a disease?
15:59-17:38: How is alpha-amanitin delivered?
17:38-19:27: Is alpha-amanitin a monotherapy?
19:27-22:16: What clinical trials are you doing?
22:16-23:31: What are the next steps now you have orphan drug designation?
23:31-24:14: What are the timelines?
24:14-25:36: Where are antibody-drug conjugates headed?
25:36-27:14: Are AI and machine learning making an impact?

