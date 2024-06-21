Beyond Biotech - the podcast from Labiotech

How ADCs can deliver death cap mushroom toxins to treat cancer

Jun 21, 2024

Labiotech

Heidelberg Pharma is a clinical stage biotech company developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs).

Its lead amanitin-based ADC product candidate, HDP-101, targets relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. HDP-101 recently received orphan drug designation; it is currently in a phase I/IIa clinical trial, demonstrating first signs of clinical efficacy.



The company is also expanding its therapeutic product pipeline with a further four programs across a variety of malignant hematologic and solid tumors.

To tell us about how HDP-101 works, and what Heidelberg Pharma is doing in the space, we had a conversation with the company’s CEO, Prof. Andreas Pahl.

00:55-02:05: About Heidelberg Pharma

02:05-03:41: What are antibody-drug conjugates?

03:41-05:27: Why are antibody-drug conjugates in the news currently?

05:27-06:15: What is big pharma’s involvement in the field?

06:15-07:04: Will there be more antibody-drug conjugate approvals?

07:04-08:42: What can antibody-drug conjugates be used to treat?

08:42-09:48: How do you avoid toxicity issues?

09:48-10:31: How important is the linker?

10:31-12:06: What is alpha-amanitin?

12:06-13:28: How do you make a toxin not toxic?

13:28-14:11: What tumor types can be targeted?

14:11-15:59: How do you discover a toxin can treat a disease?

15:59-17:38: How is alpha-amanitin delivered?

17:38-19:27: Is alpha-amanitin a monotherapy?

19:27-22:16: What clinical trials are you doing?

22:16-23:31: What are the next steps now you have orphan drug designation?

23:31-24:14: What are the timelines?

24:14-25:36: Where are antibody-drug conjugates headed?

25:36-27:14: Are AI and machine learning making an impact?

