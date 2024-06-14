Looking to cure Type 1 diabetes

Diamyd Medical develops precision medicine therapies for the prevention and treatment of Type 1 diabetes and LADA (latent autoimmune diabetes in adults).
Diamyd is an antigen-specific immunomodulatory therapeutic for the preservation of endogenous insulin production. It has been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. as well as Fast Track Designation.
DIAGNODE-3, a confirmatory phase 3 trial, uses injections into a superficial lymph node can to optimize the treatment response.
This week on the podcast we have a conversation about treatments of type 1 diabetes, including the company’s development of Diamyd. Our guest is Anders Essen-Möller, founder and chairman of Diamyd Medical.
00:51-19:16: Diamyd Medical’s approach to Type 1 diabetes
19:16-21:03: Other approaches to tackling Type 1 diabetes
21:03-22:08: Keeping costs of Type 1 diabetes treatment low
22:08-22:53: Can Type 1 diabetes be cured?
